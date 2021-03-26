Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NOG opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

