NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%.

Shares of NBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,572. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

