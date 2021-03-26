Nucor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 4,468 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. 124,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,070. Nucor has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit