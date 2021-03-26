Nucor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 4,468 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.34. 124,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,070. Nucor has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

