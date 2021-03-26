Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 491,375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Altria Group worth $357,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,518,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,277,000 after acquiring an additional 320,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

