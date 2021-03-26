Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,603,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of U.S. Bancorp worth $447,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.