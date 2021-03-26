Observer Reaches Market Cap of $68.63 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $68.63 million and approximately $36.88 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.77 or 0.00653016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

