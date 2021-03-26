Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 36,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,319. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

