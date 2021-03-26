Oncorus, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 31st (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus’ (NASDAQ:ONCR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 31st. Oncorus had issued 5,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Oncorus’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ONCR opened at $13.78 on Friday. Oncorus has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

