One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 20,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,227. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Several analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Earnings History for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit