OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%.

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

