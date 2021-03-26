Orphazyme A/S’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ:ORPH) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Orphazyme A/S had issued 7,616,146 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $83,777,606 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of Orphazyme A/S’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ORPH opened at $12.38 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

