Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 192,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,534. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

