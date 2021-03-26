Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Million

Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $21.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.39 million and the highest is $21.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $92.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.84 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $147.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $142,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.