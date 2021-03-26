Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 549,192 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.78.

PTVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,552,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

