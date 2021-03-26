PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Increased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,562,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,482,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

