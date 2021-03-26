Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.97 Million in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,853 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

FCEL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 439,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,163,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

