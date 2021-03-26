Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 30,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,566. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

