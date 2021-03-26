Paul Williamson Buys 13,450 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) insider Paul Williamson purchased 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,953 ($13,003.66).

Shares of LON:CSSG opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.30. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

