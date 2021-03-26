PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 762,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,039. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

