Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR opened at $8.11 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,606,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 541,943 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $51,928,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 2,253,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.