Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Phunware has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 12.85.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

