Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock worth $86,265,637.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

