Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of PII traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,700. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $67,572,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

