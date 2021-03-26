Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,842 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 181.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

