Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

