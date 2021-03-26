Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

