Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

