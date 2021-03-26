Prince Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises approximately 0.2% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 43,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,089. Yandex has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

