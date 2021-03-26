Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $60.62. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,578. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

