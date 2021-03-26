Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 247,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 240,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 167,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 75,070 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $68.34. 2,915,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

