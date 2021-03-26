Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

