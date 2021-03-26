Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

