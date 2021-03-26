Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 887 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $140.33. 210,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,204. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $142.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.