Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $43.88. Progress Software shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

