PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

