Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 26,600 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

