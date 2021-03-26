Pura Vida Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 4.81% of Invacare worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Invacare by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter valued at $654,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Invacare by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 3,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.