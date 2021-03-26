Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 192,700 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,700 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 62,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

