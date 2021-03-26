Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 208,042 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208,042 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for about 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Truist upped their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 11,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,854. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,431,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.