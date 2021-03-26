Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $20.16 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

