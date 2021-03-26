Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

