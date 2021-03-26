Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

