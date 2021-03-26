Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Cut by Analyst

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WidePoint in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WidePoint’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WYY opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the period.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.