QuarkChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.68 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $241.35 million and $19.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00643311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00064206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00023602 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

