QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0294 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 78% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $253,923.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00639791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023519 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.