Raymond James Weighs in on Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

