RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,453 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $189.06 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

