Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/10/2021 – Franco-Nevada is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Franco-Nevada is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $251.50 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Get Franco-Nevada Co alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.