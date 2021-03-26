Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITV (ITVPY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) recently:

  • 3/19/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/11/2021 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 3/10/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/10/2021 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 3/1/2021 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 1/29/2021 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV plc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $17.70.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

