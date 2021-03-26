ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 44.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $169.34 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 44.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,870.00 or 0.99914111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00361602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00284521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00667343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

